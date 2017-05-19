Police confirm abduction of 4 Itsekiri leaders in Delta

The Delta Police Command has confirmed the abduction of four Itsekiri leaders and some officials of Elcrest, an indigenous firm, by suspected militants in Delta. The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction to our correspondent “The police backed by the military are on the trail of the hoodlums,” Aniamaka said. Maj. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

