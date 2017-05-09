Police confirm renewed attack on Ebonyi community
The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed a renewed attack on the Azuoffia-Okpuitumo community of Abakaliki Local Government Area by suspected invaders from neigbouring Ojuitim Community of Cross River. DSP Jude Madu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, said this on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Madu, however, […]
Police confirm renewed attack on Ebonyi community
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!