Police declare 65-year-old man wanted for killing 27 people in Niger state – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Police declare 65-year-old man wanted for killing 27 people in Niger state
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Niger state command has declared a 65-year-old man, Alhaji Muhammad Yuguda wanted for allegedly killing 27 people in Niger state. Yuguda is of the Fulani tribe from Nawuro village, Agaie LGA. NAIJ.com gathered that the …
Most Wanted: Old Man Declared Wanted by Police for Multiple Killings | Photo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!