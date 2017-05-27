Pages Navigation Menu

Police declare 65-year-old man wanted for killing 27 people in Niger state – NAIJ.COM

Police declare 65-year-old man wanted for killing 27 people in Niger state
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Niger state command has declared a 65-year-old man, Alhaji Muhammad Yuguda wanted for allegedly killing 27 people in Niger state. Yuguda is of the Fulani tribe from Nawuro village, Agaie LGA. NAIJ.com gathered that the …
