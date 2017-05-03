Police Disrupt Protest over Herdsmen Attacks in Southern Kaduna – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Police Disrupt Protest over Herdsmen Attacks in Southern Kaduna
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian Police on Tuesday disrupted a rally organised by the Southern Kaduna People's Union (SOKAPU) against the incessant cases of herdsmen attacks on the area. The attacks which have led to the brutal murder of hundreds of persons and …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!