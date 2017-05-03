Pages Navigation Menu

Police Disrupt Protest over Herdsmen Attacks in Southern Kaduna – THISDAY Newspapers

Police Disrupt Protest over Herdsmen Attacks in Southern Kaduna
The Nigerian Police on Tuesday disrupted a rally organised by the Southern Kaduna People's Union (SOKAPU) against the incessant cases of herdsmen attacks on the area. The attacks which have led to the brutal murder of hundreds of persons and …

