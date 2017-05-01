Police, fans injured in Tunis derby clashes

Police and fans were injured in clashes during the Tunis derby between arch-rivals Club Africain and Esperance Sportive de Tunis on Sunday, the interior ministry said.

Police used tear gas following confrontations with Club Africain supporters at the Rades Olympic stadium, in the suburbs of Tunis.

“More than 10 police and security agents were injured,” the interior ministry said in a statement. “A group of people believed to have been involved in the violence have been arrested.”

CA president Slim Riahi blamed “provocation” by security staff towards supporters during the match which Esperance won 2-0.

“It’s a scandal,” he told local radio.

Interior Ministry spokesman Yasser Mesbah insisted security officials “had been targeted” by violent fans, with his office publishing photos of ripped up seats and bottles strewn across the pitch.

“We have a problem of morals and mentality,” said Sports Minister Majdouline Cherni, referring to violent episodes during football matches in recent months in Tunisia.

