Police find woman’s decomposed body inside Abakiliki apartment

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the discovery of the decomposing body of a woman in an apartment in Abakiliki.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP. Jude Madu, told newsmen on Monday that the body of the woman was found in a room at No. 9c Igwe Ogbuofia St., Kpirikpiri Abakaliki at the weekend.

“I am still expecting more briefing from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kipirikpiri Area and will disclose more facts after being briefed,” Madu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The decomposing body of the woman, identified as Miss Josephine Mba, 35, was found inside her single-room apartment by neighbours, with flies feasting on the body.

Mbah, who hailed from Amata, Akpoha in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi, was the Secretary of Great Minds Academy, a private school in Abakaliki.

A resident of the building where Mbah died, Mr James Okeh, said that many residents had fled, due to the stench oozing from the decomposing body of the woman.

“The dead woman does not relate with anybody in the compound as she always isolated herself from whatever concerns inhabitants of the building and the area.

“This makes it difficult to account for what happened to her as she remained indoors whenever she is around and does not toe recognizable paths while returning home from work.

“We call on relevant authorities to urgently evacuate the corpse to prevent an outbreak of disease and other environmental hazards in the area,” he said.

Rev. Ephraim Ononye, Chairman of Ebonyi Emergency Management Agency, however, assured residents of the area that the corpse would be evacuated immediately.

“The police need to conduct an autopsy to ascertain whether she committed suicide as her family will be involved in whatever actions that will be taken,” he said.

