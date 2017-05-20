Police honour Gov Umahi as best police-friendly governor

By Emeka Mamah

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris has honoured Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State as the most police-friendly governor in the country.

Idris spoke through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Valentine Ntomchukwu, at Government House, Abakaliki, while presenting Umahi with a special plaque from the police force as a mark of recognition for his contributions towards the organisation.

Ntomchukwu said, “The IGP, Ibrahim Idris, has asked me to tell you that you are the most police- friendly governor in Nigeria and I am not saying it because I am in Ebonyi State. It is because of what I have seen which you have done for the state police command.

“Honestly, on arrival at the police command, I saw streetlight and other things I have never seen in other police commands and when I asked they said the governor did those things for the command. I can see houses for the rank and file in the police and I can see a storey building also built by the governor for the command.

“I am going to relay what I have seen to the IGP and maybe he will come one day and see for himself the wonders you are doing in terms of infrastructural development… of the command and the ongoing renovation of the perimeter fencing and security post of the command headquarters which have lifted the status of the command.

“Sir, find anywhere in your office and place this plaque so that any time you turn around, you will look at it as a mark of honour and appreciation of your support to the police.”

The post Police honour Gov Umahi as best police-friendly governor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

