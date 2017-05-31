Police hunt for perpetrators of violence at Oshodi LG primaries

The Police say they are on the hunt for perpetrators of the violence at Shogunle during the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) primaries for councillors in Oshodi, Lagos State.

The fracas which occurred on May 29 led to the death of the Chairman of the Motorcycle Riders Union in Lagos State, Mr Rasak Bello popularly known as Hamburger.

Police spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said normalcy had since returned to the place and that investigation was on to arrest the perpetrators.

“Normalcy has returned to the place, no more violence, the place is now calm. We are working with those that have useful information on what led to the violence.

“Definitely, there will be eye witnesses; it is just that most of them don’t want to come out as they belong to same party.

“The police have commenced investigation to hunt down the perpetrators of the violence as the command will continue to maintain law and order in the state.

“One life was however lost while another person was injured”, Famous – Cole said.

NAN learnt that Hamburger had gone to observe the primaries at the venue for Ladipo Sogunle ward when he was attacked.

After the winner was declared, some hoodlums invaded the venue in a bus filled with guns and broken bottles.

They shot sporadically and went straight to where Hamburger and his friends were staying and shot into their midst..

NAN learnt that many other persons were injured following the violence which marred primaries at Ilupeju, Mushin, and Ogudu among other places.

The post Police hunt for perpetrators of violence at Oshodi LG primaries appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

