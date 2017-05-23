Pages Navigation Menu

Police identify Salman Abedi, 22, as Manchester bomber

Posted on May 23, 2017

Police said 22-year-old Salman Abedi, 22 is the suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people and injured 59 at Manchester Arena on Monday night. According to BBC, the suspect who was born in Manchester is from a family of Libyan origin. The Greater Manchester Police, however, said since Abedi had not been identified by the coroner, no further details would be given.

