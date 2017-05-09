Pages Navigation Menu

Police in Delta probe death of commander

Posted on May 9, 2017

The police in Delta are investigating the murder of the Ughelli Area Commander, ACP, Usman Ndanbaba, by unidentified persons,  the Commissioner of Police, Mr  Zanna Ibrahim, has confirmed. Ibrahim spoke on Tuesday in reaction to the news of  the killing of Ndanbaba on Sunday night. He said the command was investigating the attack and would ensure that the culprits were brought to book.

