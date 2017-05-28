Police Machine Crush Narayi Empire To Lift Sawa Peace Cup

ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Brilliant Police Machine FC subdued hard-fighting Narayi Empire Football Club 1-0 to emerge champions of the Engineer Gana Sawa Peace and Unity Cup decided Friday at the main bowl of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

After the early goal, both sides spent a huge portion of the game chasing opportunities which they could hardly convert. Earlier in the third-place match, Emirate Football Academy Ungwan Rimi beat Glory FC Nassarawa 2-1 to emerge second runners-up.

The high-point of the closing ceremony was the presentation of a giant trophy and N50,000 cash prize to Police Machine, while Narayi clinched made do with N30,000 and third-placed Emirates got N20,000.

In the individual prizes’ category, Gideon Audu was emerged as the Youngest Player. Hassan Football Academy was voted Most Disciplined Team, Sadik of Police Machines emerged Best Goalkeeper, Victor Okeke of Glorious Football Club was voted the Most Behaved Coach, Police Machine’s Salisu won the Coach of the Tournament award and Most Enterprising Goalkeeper went to Kamal Garba of Hot Sports Academy.

The post Police Machine Crush Narayi Empire To Lift Sawa Peace Cup appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

