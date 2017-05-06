Police nab 4 kidnapping suspects in Osun, Ondo

The police Intelligence Response Team says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers in Osun and Ondo State. Mr Abba Kyari, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the team, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday. According to him, the suspects are Teslim Ibitoye, 38, Sunday David, 35 and Akeem Ibitoye.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

