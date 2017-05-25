Police parade 32 suspected kidnappers, robbers in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The police in Kogi, yesterday, parade 32 suspects arrested over offences bothering on kidnapping, robbery, illegal possession of fire arms, vandalism and unlawful possession of substance, among others.

Four of the suspects are allegedly behind the kidnap of two businessmen and recent robbery incidents in the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation, Edward Ebuka, who paraded the suspects at the Police Command Headquarters in Lokoja, said they were arrested at their different hideouts.

He said six of them, Ugbodaga Wada, Abdul Mudi, Adamu Faruna, Nuhu Usman, Abaji Awor and Abdulahi Sule were arrested for the kidnap of Alhaji Musa Oseni and Alhaji Buba in April at Ayingba.

Ebuka said that 17 suspects were also being held for their alleged involvement in various robbery incidents on the highways and other parts of the state.

He said that four guns, including two AK-47 rifles, a locally-made pistol and a Bareta Pistol with number 21244 and 27 rounds of live ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered from them are two cars: a white Nissan Sunny with number plates Abuja, YAB 980 AL and an ash-coloured Toyota Carina, car with number plates, Kwara, AA 479 FFA.

Ebuka added that two of the suspects, Bashiru Aminu and Zanyanu Mohammed, were arrested on May 5 at Adavi by the police, while vandalising armoured cables belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

He also said that one other suspect, Eneji Bamidele, was arrested in connection with the death of his friend, Livinus Simon. He explained that Bamidele, without provocation, killed his friend and tried to conceal the crime but was arrested in the process, adding that the offence was committed on May 11.

Ebuka attributed the arrest of the suspects to the strategies rooted in intelligence-led policing employed by the police in its fight against crime.

According to the deputy commissioner of police, all the suspects will be charged to court soon.

He appealed to residents of the state to continue to partner with the police by giving useful information that may lead to the arrest of criminals.

