Police place N30m bounty on notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Police in Lagos, yesterday, placed a N30 million bounty on the head of wanted notorious kidnapper, identified simply as Evans.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, told newsmen yesterday, “we are encouraging Nigerians to blow the whistle on this kidnapper.

“Whoever blows the whistle that will lead to his arrest will get a N30 million reward, as stated by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.”

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command had traced the wanted kidnapper to his hideout at Igando area of Lagos last Friday, but he fled before their arrival, abandoning a catchment of arms.

The recovered arms included four AK-47 riffles; two automatic pistols; four magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunitions each; 1,272 ammunition, 59 AK-47 ammunition; a police bullet-proof vest; a Toyota Hiace bus, suspected to be the gang’s operational vehicle, and a motorcycle.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, disclosed that another kidnappers den was uncovered at Ijegemo creeks, Festac Town, with the recovering of some arms and ammunition.

Like the Igando raid, no arrest was made as the kidnappers, who apparently sighted the operatives from far, fled the creeks in their speed boats.

However, he disclosed that two suspects, who were later arrested, confessed to be members of Evan’s kidnap gang.

Owoseni said: “Evans has been on the wanted list of the Police in Anambra, Edo and Lagos states, for four years. The suspects arrested have given us valuable information, which the Command is working on to ensure that he is apprehended by all means.

“The Command is already doing what is necessary in accordance with the laws of Lagos State on kidnapping. That is by taking over the house used by Evans to keep abducted victims or demolish it.”

