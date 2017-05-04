Police probe death of female student at UI
The Oyo State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of Miss Deborah Effiong, a 100-level Law student at the University of Ibadan. The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan. Odude said police investigation […]
The post Police probe death of female student at UI appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!