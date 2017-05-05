Police probe female student’s death

Oyo State Police Command has begun investigation into the death of Miss Deborah Effiong, a 100-level Law student at the University of Ibadan.

Police Commissioner Mr. Abiodun Odude, in a phone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ibadan, said the investigation followed a report by the university authority.

He said the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

The university, on Wednesday, issued a statement through its Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, announcing the death of Effiong.

Oladejo regretted the sudden death of the student at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

He said: “Her death remains a mystery. It is in the light of this that the university management wishes to state that the cause(s) of her death are still being investigated.

”Her parents have been contacted.

”By the tradition of the Queen Elizabeth II Hall where she was a resident, an event tagged: “Freshers’/Finalists’ Week’’ was organised by the hall’s Executive Committee.

”The first day being May 1 featured ‘’Health Day’’ in the morning and ‘’Movie Show’’ at 7p.m.

”Her colleagues reported that the deceased was seen at the hall’s cafeteria, venue of the movie. It was reported that she was seen about 8:40 p.m. in a normal condition.

”Later, she received a call from a fellow. She left the venue of the movie to meet the caller.

”The fellow was identified after her death by the Campus Security Service.’’

Oladejo said on returning to the venue of the movie, the deceased’s colleagues said she suddenly became hyperactive and developed a strange attitude.

He added that her colleagues said Effiong danced abnormally and excessively in the cafeteria after the meeting.

”It was revealed that she left the venue of the movie and thereafter she jumped from a dangerous position in the hall.

”She was later found in a helpless condition and taken to the health centre by her colleagues and porters.

”She was referred to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for further medical attention where she died,’’ Oladejo said.

