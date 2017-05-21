Police prosecute 80 cultists in Anambra

The Anambra Police Command said it prosecuted 80 people for cultism related crimes between January and April.

CSP Christopher Bassey, Commander of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS) told newsmen in Onitsha on Sunday that all the command has also secured 80 convictions.

Bassey said that the convicted cultists terrorised Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, Awada and Onitsha communities, adding that many suspects were set free after being counseled.

“We are able to send about 80 notorious cultists to prison by the help of the courts while scores were counseled and released.

“I think parents should monitor the company their children keep because investigations showed that those arrested were influenced by suspected criminals, who provide them with hard drugs, guns and money,” he said.

Basey advised youths to shun cultism, warning that the police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in the act.

According to him, we will not spare anyone because the hard drugs they take influence them into constituting nuisance, and sometimes, commit violent crimes in the society.

The commander, who denied that the police torture suspects, said they were rather screened for prosecution or counsel when arrested.

“We advised them against engaging in crimes,” he stressed.

The post Police prosecute 80 cultists in Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

