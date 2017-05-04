Police Raid Kwankwaso’s Residence in Kano

Police detectives, believed to be from Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday night, raided the Sharada residence of Mr. Lawan Musa Kwankwaso, the younger brother to the immediate past Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The detectives ransacked Lawan’s home in search of certain documents relating to the former governor.

According to our source, “the heavily armed squad sneaked into the ancient city of Kano and registered their presence at Sharada Police station to ensure a hitch-free operation.

“The team is after certain documents linking the younger Kwankwaso to his elder brother in their investigation of corruption against him, in a search that lasted over three hours.”

When contacted, the Kano Police Command spokesman, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said “our Command was not behind the operation therefore, cannot comment on it. We should be left out of this because Kano Command has nothing to do with the operation.”

However, the Media Aide to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Hajiya Binta Spikin, confirmed that the police raided the residence of the younger Kwankwaso and conducted a search but she declined to give further details.

