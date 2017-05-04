Police raid Kwankwaso’s residence in Kano
Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Ibrahim’s Special Squad on Wednesday raided the house of senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s younger brother Lawan Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State. Security source told Vanguard that “heavily armed squad sneaked into the commercial city at the wee hours of Wednesday and were booked at Sharada police station for smooth […]
