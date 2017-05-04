Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police raid Kwankwaso’s residence in Kano

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Ibrahim’s Special Squad on Wednesday raided the house of senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s younger brother Lawan Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State. Security source told Vanguard that “heavily armed squad sneaked into the commercial city at the wee hours of Wednesday and were booked at Sharada police station for smooth […]

Police raid Kwankwaso’s residence in Kano

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.