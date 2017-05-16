Pages Navigation Menu

Police says they won’t prosecute 14 year-old who tried to poison her boss

The Ondo State Police Command said it would not prosecute the 14-year-old housemaid, Mary Akinnifesi, who allegedly put poison into the food of her boss, Alhaji Nasiru Akinlosotu, in Ondo town Ondo State last week. Akinnifesi was alleged to have added some rat-killer powder to Akinlosotu’s food as revenge for the alleged maltreatment she suffered …

