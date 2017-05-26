Police score Enugu high on peace, security – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Police score Enugu high on peace, security
Vanguard
ENUGU— THE Nigerian Police yesterday applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his untiring commitment towards the peace and security of the state. The police force equally scored Enugu state high on initiation of innovative programmes …
Paul Arkwright Commissions Sexual Assault Referral Center In Enugu
