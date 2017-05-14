Police sergeant arrested for selling ammunition to militants

The Lagos State Police command has arrested a police sergeant that was attached to the Ipakodo Police Division after the sergeant confessed to selling police arms and ammunition to suspected militants in Lagos State. PUNCH Newspaper exclusively gathered that the suspect, identified as Sergeant Sunday Odu, attempted to shoot himself dead at the station, but …

The post Police sergeant arrested for selling ammunition to militants appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

