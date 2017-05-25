Pages Navigation Menu

Police set to investigate the murderers of KAI official in Lagos

Posted on May 25, 2017

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday has began investigation to find the hoodlums that allegedly stoned an official of the state’s Kick Against Indiscipline Brigade to death. The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that investigation had started immediately and perpetrators would be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others. “Investigation had …

