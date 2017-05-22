Police smash syndicate attempting to hack JAMB website in Akwa Ibom

Eighteen male suspects are being quizzed in Akwa Ibom for attempted exam malpractices during the just concluded JAMB examinations held nationwide, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer of theState Police Command said in a statement on Monday. According to him, the suspects were arrested on Monday 15th May, 2017 in a rented apartment at No.13, Lutheran Road, Ikot Ekpene, while trying to hack into JAMB Website to have access to exam questions.

