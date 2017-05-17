Police to establish 100 area commands across the country – DIG

The Nigeria Police Force says it has concluded arrangement to establish additional 100 Area Commands across the country to bring policing closer to the people. Emmanuel Inyang, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of South South, disclosed this during interactive session with stakeholders in Uyo on Wednesday. Inyang, who was on familiarisation tour […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

