Police to recruit 30,000 personnel annually – I-G

Nigerians who desire jobs in law enforcement now has greater opportunities to actualize their desire as the Inspector- General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, says the Nigeria Police have concluded arrangements to recruit 30,000 personnel annually. Idris, represented by Mr Shuaibu Gambo Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ilorin while addressing officers and men of Kwara Police Command. According to him, the recruitments is meant to boost Police ability to fight crime through the acquisition of adequate manpower.

