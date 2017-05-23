Police to recruit 30,000 personnel annually— I-G

The Inspector- General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, says the Nigeria Police have concluded arrangements to recruit 30,000 personnel annually.

Idris, represented by Mr Shuaibu Gambo Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ilorin while addressing officers and men of Kwara Police Command.

“The fight against crime and criminality will not be successful without adequate manpower.

“Recruitment of 30,000 personnel on a yearly basis will not only increase manpower, but also give room for efficiency in the force,“he said.

The I-G said plans were underway to establish more area commands across the country to create opportunities for promotion of qualified officers and men.

He said N200 million had been set aside for payment of the entitlement of police pensioners.

He added that the era when police officers retire for many years before being paid their entitlement was over.

He said that the leadership of the force would soon commence building of housing estates for its personnel across the country.

Idris said the houses would be allocated to officers and men at affordable prices at convenient installment.

He said the project would commence as soon as the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from some state governments was approved.

Idris restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of officers and men of the force.

He warned them against violating the fundamental human rights of the citizens in the course of performing their duties.

Earlier, Kwara Police Commissioner, Mr Olusola Amore, who decried shortage of manpower in the command, appealed to the I-G to consider the command’s request for more men.

He said that the influx of people into the state had made it difficult for the number of personnel to effectively check the rising waves of crimes in the state.

The post Police to recruit 30,000 personnel annually— I-G appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

