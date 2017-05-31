Police uncover illegal firearms factory in Benue – Vanguard
Vanguard
Police uncover illegal firearms factory in Benue
Vanguard
MAKURDI—Benue State Police Command has uncovered an illegal firearms factory at Tse-Tyungu, Kyado District of Ukum Local Government Area; arrested three suspects, with several finished and unfinished firearms recovered. Parading the suspects and …
Benue state police uncovers illegal gun factory
