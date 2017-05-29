Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police vehicle set on fire as arrest sparks fresh Somanya violence – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Police vehicle set on fire as arrest sparks fresh Somanya violence
Myjoyonline.com
Two persons have been injured in violent protests over the arrest of the ringleader in last week's demonstration in the Eastern regional town of Somanya. Joy News' Kofi Siaw reports that there is a lot of tension in the town as the residents demand the
Gunshots as Somanya residents clash with PoliceStarr 103.5 FM
Two people injured as Somanya youth clash with police over ECG demoPrimenewsghana

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.