Police vehicle set on fire as arrest sparks fresh Somanya violence – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Police vehicle set on fire as arrest sparks fresh Somanya violence
Myjoyonline.com
Two persons have been injured in violent protests over the arrest of the ringleader in last week's demonstration in the Eastern regional town of Somanya. Joy News' Kofi Siaw reports that there is a lot of tension in the town as the residents demand the …
Gunshots as Somanya residents clash with Police
Two people injured as Somanya youth clash with police over ECG demo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!