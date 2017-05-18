Police vow to arrest killers of family of 6 in Ogun

The Police in Ogun, on Wednesday, said they would work assiduously to arrest the killers of Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulsalam Yusuf and members of his family. Police Public Relations Officer in the Sate, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, made the pledge during a visit to the residence of late Yusuf in Atiba. He said the commissioner promised that the command would not relent in its efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the entire family.

