Police Warns IPOB against Planned Protest in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Musa Kimo has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against its planned protest in Abuja. Kimo gave the warning in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, ASP Usen Omorodion in Abuja on Sunday. He said as a professional organisation, the command will not fold […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

