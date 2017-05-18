Pages Navigation Menu

Policeman beats 20 year-old boy to death in Lagos

Posted on May 18, 2017

 Photos of a 20-year-old who died as a result of the beating unleashed on him by the police went Viral on Social media. According to Facebook user, Arnold CJ Itemba, the deceased, identified as Young Albert Okechukwu had a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada, when a police man intervened and …

