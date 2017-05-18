Policeman beats 20 year-old boy to death in Lagos

Photos of a 20-year-old who died as a result of the beating unleashed on him by the police went Viral on Social media. According to Facebook user, Arnold CJ Itemba, the deceased, identified as Young Albert Okechukwu had a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada, when a police man intervened and …

The post Policeman beats 20 year-old boy to death in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

