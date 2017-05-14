Policeman rapes 10-year-old for a year with mother’s approval

Police constable who raped a 10-year-old girl, allegedly with the consent of the mother in Jabalpur district of India was arrested on Saturday.

The policeman repeatedly abused the minor for almost a year according to the little girl.

One of the officers handling the case said crime was reported Saturday after the child gathered the courage to defy her mother and confide in her grandmother, who lodged a complaint with the police.

The girl underwent a medical examination and the results are awaited, the officer added.



Hindustantimes reports that when asked where the father was, the report says he has a job that involves frequent travelling and he is often away from home. About a year-and-a-half ago, he purchased a TV and a motorbike on installment but his cheques bounced. This led to a warrant being issued in his name.

According to the grandmother, the accused constable went to her son’s home with the warrant. Later, he struck up a relationship with his wife and then targeted the child, the police officer said.

The child said, “Her mother used to lock her up with the accused constable in a room and beat her when she resisted the abuse.”

Jabalpur city superintendent of police Anju Lata Patle said, “The constable and the child’s mother have been charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.”

Police are waiting to record the statement of the child’s father. (Punch)

