Policemen to serve in communities of origin

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, said on Tuesday that policemen would soon be deployed to their communities of origin to enhance community policing. The IGP told a security stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja that the bulk of the 150,000 policemen to be recruited over the next five years would serve in their respective […]

