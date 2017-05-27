Policy Consistency Will Help Pharmaceutical Industries – Association

By Orjime Moses, Abuja

The Pharmaceutical Manufactures Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) in partner with the Private sector Health Alliance of Nigeria has called on government to maintain a substantive policy that would enhance the sustainability of local pharmaceutical manufactures companies across the country.

The Chairman of PMG-MAN, Pharm. Okey Akpa said this during the association’s annual forum, held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja themed: “Improving Access to Medicines: The imperative of Local Manufacturing and effective Supply Chain Management.”

Okey Akpa said it is very essential for the government to come up with a substantive policy that would encourage the activities of local pharmaceutical manufactures companies, not just coming up with the policy but also implement in this policy to ensure that local manufactures get quick and consistent access to potentially life-saving of Nigerians.

According to him, there is need for government to grand Local Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies independence and also with sustainable funding system thereby minimising decision uncertainty by systematically incorporating rare expertise and utilising adaptive easement processes.

He said: “Our members are approximately one hundred and twenty (120) across the country and we over one million employees and if government can provide us with a sustainable system with adequate funding we will be able to carry our local manufacturing medicine successfully.

“It is only a big country like us can build on a self-manufacturing medicine companies.

“We want government to patronise with us and not just by patronising us but also by paying us,” he said.

He further stressed that local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals is surely one of the ways the most important ways of growing our health sector and economy as it positions as a global player in the industry.

