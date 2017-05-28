Political group denies contempt case against INEC

The national leadership of the Young Democratic Party (YDP) has denied initiating any contempt proceeding against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Khairat Animashuan-Ajiboye said the party has not initiated any court proceeding against the commission in whatever form, adding that the initiators of the suit against the commission were not members of the party.

She said the real intention of the initiators of the suit was to create problem in the polity and have the opportunity to challenge alleged exclusion of the party from the conduct of the 2015 General election in other to claim damages from INEC.

According to her, when INEC denied the party registration in 2014, the party challenged the decision at the federal high court, adding that the court gave a judgement in March 2015 ordering the commission to issue a certificate of registration.

“INEC which has a right of appeal, appealed the the judgement and by 8th of December, 2015, the appeal court in Abuja dismissed the appeal and affirmed the decision of the federal high court. Consequently, INEC obeyed that court order and issued us with a certificate of registration and same was handed over to us on 15th January 2016.”

She said further that after the court of appeal judgement, the commission did not pursue the case further, but complied with the decision and issued the party with a certificate of registration, describing those who went to court too initiate contempt proceedings against the commission as meddlesome interlopers, lovers of chaos, confusionists, pretenders and fraudster.

She said “the court of Appeal never at any time gave an order to INEC to backdate our certificate of registration to 2014 and the Young Democratic Party did not officially initiate contempt proceedings against the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu. It was done by confusionists. Other court cases against INEC did not originate from our party.

“According to our very first registered constitution, an amendment to a constitution can only be done at a convention, hence our very first convention held on 11th February 2017 amended and ratified one constitution”.

She stressed that Henry Nwabuezr who initiated the contempt proceedings was expelled from the party on November 15, 2015 while Horsfal Sebibo was never a registered member of the party and therefore has no power to act on behalf of the party.

She disclosed that the Young Democratic Party has a very good relationship with INEC and stand for the progress of the country and asked security agents to call the, to order in the interest of the nation.

