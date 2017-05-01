‘Political Manipulators Are Cashing In On Buhari’s Health Status’ – Bisi Akande
The founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Bisi Akande urged Nigerians to pray fervently for President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, warning of the “ugly consequences” of letting the president’s poor health throw Nigeria into confusion. In an emotional statement issued today, he also warned those persons who wish to harvest political gains out…
