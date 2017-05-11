Politicians risk six years in jail for use of state resources in campaigns – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Politicians risk six years in jail for use of state resources in campaigns
The Star, Kenya
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati with IG Joseph Boinet and NCIC Chairman FRancis Ole Kaparo during the launch of 2017 elections security training manual at KICC yesterday. Photo/Monicah Mwangi. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email.
IEBC extends deadline for party list submission to Sunday
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!