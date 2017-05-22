Polls at AGMs: Aggrieved shareholders can seek redress – Fakrogha – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Polls at AGMs: Aggrieved shareholders can seek redress – Fakrogha
Vanguard
Shareholders and directors of quoted companies are known to clash over some resolutions that require endorsement at Annual General Meeting, AGMs. Most times, the shareholders consider the resolutions in question unfavourable to them, but directors …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!