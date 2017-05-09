Poly staff embark on indefinite strike in Maiduguri

STAFF of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, have embarked on indefinite strike to press home their demands with effect from yesterday. Briefing newsmen shortly after a consultative meeting at the institution in Maiduguri, chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Ramat Polytechnic chapter, Baba Shuwa said the strike became inevitable after consultative meetings with all […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

