Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Polytechnic student abandons her baby hours after giving birth in hospital (Photos)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo Ado-Ekiti, Ayodeji Oluwatosin abandoned her baby boy at Tayo-Tayo Medical Clinic and Maternity Centre, hours after she put to bed on Tuesday, 2nd of May, 2017.

According to the report, she initially attempted to have the baby in her hostel because the father of her child denied his responsibility. When she came to the hospital for medical check, she went into labour and successfully gave birth to the baby boy and ran away some hours after the birth.

She reportedly used fake names and address to check into the hospital but, but it has been discovered that she is a student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo, Ado-Ekiti and an indigene of Ondo State.

As at the time of the report, her whereabout was unknown and the baby is being taken care of by the hospital.

The case has been reported to police for a thorough investigation.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.