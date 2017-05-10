Pool of Death can keep England’s 2019 World Cup hopes alive, says Jonny Wilkinson – Evening Standard
Pool of Death can keep England's 2019 World Cup hopes alive, says Jonny Wilkinson
Jonny Wilkinson believes England's tough pool will only serve to boost their chances of winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019. The 2003 World Cup hero admits that having France and Argentina in the same pool — along with the top North and South …
