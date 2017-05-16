Pages Navigation Menu

Poor condition of roads: Tanker drivers threaten strike

Petrol tanker drivers have again threatened to shut down operation in Rivers State. The drivers are demanding urgent attention to the poor condition of access roads to tank farms in Rivers State. The Chairman of Petroleum Tanker Drivers Unit of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Lucky Etuoku, gave this indication in […]

