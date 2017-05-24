Poor environment delays FG’s feeding programme in Lagos – Vanguard
THISDAY Newspapers
Poor environment delays FG's feeding programme in Lagos
Vanguard
lagos—THE Lagos State Government has justified the continued delay in the commencement of National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the State, seven months after the Federal Government kicked off the programme in other listed states.
