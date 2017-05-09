Danbatta: NCC Worried But Helpless over Job Cuts in Telecoms Sector – THISDAY Newspapers
Danbatta: NCC Worried But Helpless over Job Cuts in Telecoms Sector
The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on Monday expressed displeasure with the massive job cuts in the telecommunications sector but submitted that it was hamstrung by the Act …
Poor network: Defaulting operators to face NCC sanctions
NCC to sanction telcos for poor services
