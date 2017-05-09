Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Danbatta: NCC Worried But Helpless over Job Cuts in Telecoms Sector – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Danbatta: NCC Worried But Helpless over Job Cuts in Telecoms Sector
THISDAY Newspapers
The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, on Monday expressed displeasure with the massive job cuts in the telecommunications sector but submitted that it was hamstrung by the Act …
Poor network: Defaulting operators to face NCC sanctionsNational Accord
NCC to sanction telcos for poor servicesThe Nation Newspaper

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.