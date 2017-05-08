Pages Navigation Menu

‘Poor perception, enforcement bane of insurance’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 8, 2017


THISDAY Newspapers

'Poor perception, enforcement bane of insurance'
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's low insurance penetration rate of 0.4 per cent is due to poor public perception, monitoring and enforcement of mandatory policies, PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC), has said. PwC also said there is absence of innovative products and distribution …
