Poor power supply persists despite rise in supply to 3578 MW – Vanguard

Poor power supply persists despite rise in supply to 3578 MW

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business


Poor power supply persists despite rise in supply to 3578 MW
Power generation has risen from 3,161 megawatts, MW to 3,578 MW over the weekend as Electricity Generating Companies; GENCOs continue to increase generation after the recent system collapse. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. electricity.

