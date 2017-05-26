Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pop Star, Rihanna Is Pregnant! (Photos)

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This is a world-wide exclusive and yes! you read it here first! ON GISTMANIA! Your truly, Princess Fenty is pregnant – we can authoritatively confirm, although our source have told us to keep it on the low BUT HOW CAN WE! can you imagine and word is that Riri is not announcing her preggo news …

The post Pop Star, Rihanna Is Pregnant! (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.