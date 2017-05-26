Popcaan x Davido – Okayafrica
Popcaan x Davido
Major collaboration alert: Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan links up with Davido for “My Story,” a new joint single in which they sing about Snapchatting a girl (which will soon be Instagram story-ing a girl), among other things. Check out the Spotify …
