Pope Francis appoints new priest in Nigeria

Pope Francis has appointed Hilary Dechelem as parish priest of Church of Immaculate Conception Upper hill, Makurdi as Bishop of Bauchi Diocese. Ralph Madu, General Secretary, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja announced this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria. The ordination date for the Bishop-elect is yet to …

The post Pope Francis appoints new priest in Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

